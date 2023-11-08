G-Funk Rapper C-Knight Pulled Off Life Support After Stroke, Dies: TMZ
‘NIGHTMARE’
C-Knight, a founding member of the Dove Shack that was fundamental to the West Coast rap scene in the 1990s, died Tuesday after his family decided to take him off life support, TMZ reported, citing his father. He was just 52. C-Knight, whose real name was Arnez Blount, had been hospitalized since Oct. 18 after he had a stroke while being treated for a complication related to his diabetes. His dad told TMZ the rapper went into cardiac arrest as a result of the stroke and his condition deteriorated. He was put on life support but remained unresponsive, with doctors reportedly saying it was unclear if he had any brain activity. C-Knight made his mark in the industry along the likes of Warren G and Snoop Dogg in California, which included his hits Summertime in the LBC, This Is The Shack, and Smoke Out. His group mate, Bo-R0c, posted a heartfelt tribute on Tuesday. “This is like (a) fucking nightmare,” he wrote. “I love you bro and I already don't know what the fuck to do wit u being gone.”