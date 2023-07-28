G Herbo Pleads Guilty to Paying for Cars, Jets, and Designer Puppies With Stolen Accounts
COLD WORLD
Chicago rapper G Herbo, whose real name is Herbert Wright, pleaded guilty in a federal court in Massachusetts to a wire fraud conspiracy that net him nearly $140,000 in luxury goods paid for with stolen account data. According to the DOJ, Herbo asked his manager to get him car rentals, chartered jets, a Jamaican villa and, at one point, even designer puppies using the stolen payment info. It was all part of a scheme to “finance an extravagant lifestyle and advance his career,” the DOJ said, as Herbo would then flaunt the “lavish spending” on social media and in his music videos. Now, the rapper will be on the hook for the nearly $140,000 he cost those businesses and could serve up to 20 years in prison for the wire fraud, plus an additional five years for lying to investigators about it.