Ex-NBA Player Says He Was Called ‘Coronavirus’ During Game
FED UP
In a Facebook post this week, former NBA star Jeremy Lin said he’d been called “coronavirus” on the basketball court. Lin plays for the Golden State Warriors’ G League affiliate. The league told ESPN it’s looking into when and where the incident occurred. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr also said he would like the NBA to investigate.
Lin wrote he’d had enough of “being told to keep our heads down and not make trouble,” adding his voice to those speaking out against a growing spate of racist attacks targeted at Asian-Americans. “Being a 9 year NBA veteran doesn’t protect me from being called ‘coronavirus’ on the court,” he wrote. Lin was the first player in the NBA born in the U.S. from Chinese or Taiwanese descent.