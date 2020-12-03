GA Election Officials Wanted ‘Boring and Simple’ Instead They Get Death Threats

ATLANTA—On a busy Wednesday morning, Gabriel Sterling—the de facto face of Georgia’s election system—was catching up on his emails when one message caught his eye. He did not recognize the sender, but their message was clear: his home address, followed by a winking face.

For weeks, Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for Georgia’s government, has come before the cameras daily to affirm the integrity of the state’s election in the face of attacks from President Trump and his supporters, who are outraged that President-elect Joe Biden won the state.

That public service has earned him protection from local police outside his home in a quiet suburb of Atlanta. When a mysterious FedEx package recently showed up at his door, he turned it over to them; his next-door neighbor has angled his numerous security cameras toward Sterling’s home, just in case. On his neighborhood’s Facebook page, Sterling posted an apologetic note for the increased police presence and general air of tension.