Gabbard Launches Secret Goon Squad to Target Trump’s Enemies

Top Trump goon Tulsi Gabbard has quietly assembled a secretive network of officials tasked with enforcing the president’s demand for MAGA retribution.

The team, formally called the Interagency Weaponization Working Group, has been meeting at the director of national intelligence’s behest since at least April and now includes dozens of officials from across the U.S. intelligence and law enforcement community, according to records reviewed by Reuters.

Participants have come from the White House, the CIA, FBI, Justice Department, Defense Department, Homeland Security, the IRS, and the Federal Communications Commission. According to Reuters, their task is to help “steer President Donald Trump’s drive for retribution against his perceived enemies.”

The group is reportedly tasked with enforcing President Trump’s retribution campaign. Win McNamee/Getty Images

News of the group’s activities comes after the Trump Justice Department indicted former FBI chief James Comey and goes after other opponents of the president, like New York Attorney General Letitia James.

James, who had previously sued Trump for civil fraud, is now facing charges of mortgage fraud, which her lawyers have described as “baseless” and driven by the president’s “desire for revenge.”

The DOJ has also indicted the president’s former national security adviser, John Bolton, on 18 counts of illegally handling classified materials. Bolton has been one of Trump’s fiercest critics since he was dismissed in 2019, and has similarly slammed the allegations against him.

He has described himself as the “latest target in weaponizing the Justice Department to charge those [Trump] deems to be his enemies.”

James Comey was indicted by the Trump administration. U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary/Handout via Reuters

Fox News reported that Gabbard’s group meets biweekly to “share information, coordinate, and execute.” Officials told the outlet that Gabbard, the director of national intelligence, initiated the working group in April to streamline communication among agencies as part of Trump’s broader plan to “deweaponize” the federal government.

An official said that there is “no targeting of any individual person for retribution.” However, one source familiar with the group’s work said its mission is “basically to go after ‘the Deep State.’”

When Trump officials rant about the “Deep State,” they refer to a group of entrenched, unelected officials they think are embedded in the U.S. government, determined to undermine or resist the president’s agenda.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, Gabbard ranted about the Biden administration. “The American people made a clear choice when they elected President Trump—to stop the Biden administration’s prolific and dangerous weaponization of government agencies against the American people and the Constitution,” she said, adding that she would “deliver accountability.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi, who leads her own version of the initiative inside the Justice Department, called the working group “essential” to reversing what she described as years of politically motivated enforcement.

“Joe Biden’s Department of Justice targeted President Trump and anyone close to him, prosecuted pro-life advocates, treated parents at school board meetings as domestic terrorists, and destroyed public trust in federal law enforcement,” Bondi said.

She reiterated the need to “end weaponization and restore one tier of justice for all.”

FBI Director Kash Patel echoed that sentiment. “For years, Biden’s DOJ turned federal law enforcement into a political weapon,” Patel said. “Under President Trump, we’ve ripped that agenda out by the roots.”

But inside the government, the scale and purpose of Gabbard’s goon squad remain murky. Reuters identified 39 officials involved in the interagency effort, including several who have pushed false claims that the 2020 election was stolen or that vaccine mandates were part of a government conspiracy.

Attorney General Pam Bondi leads her own version of the initiative inside the Justice Department. Win McNamee/Getty Images

The effort stems from an executive order Trump signed on his first day back in office, instructing the attorney general to coordinate with other agencies to “correct past misconduct by the federal government.” Officials said the IWWG is central to carrying out that mandate.