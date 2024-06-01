Gabby Petito’s Mom Forgives Killer Brian Laundrie But Not His Mom
‘YOUR EVIL WAYS’
Gabby Petito’s mother told CrimeCon 2024 in Nashville on Friday that she has forgiven her daughter’s killer Brian Laundrie but not his mom. Nichole Schmidt took the stage and read a victim’s impact statement. “I speak for myself here when I say Brian, I forgive you,” she said. “I needed to release myself from the chains of anger and bitterness, and I refuse to let your despicable act define the rest of my life.” However, she accused Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, of having “no remorse in your heart.” “As for you, Roberta, and I call you out individually because you are evidently the mastermind that shattered your family and mine with your evil ways, I see no empathy in your eyes,” Schmidt said. “No remorse in your heart and no willingness to take responsibility for your actions.” “You do not deserve forgiveness,” Schmidt said. “You deserve to be forgotten.” Roberta Laundrie is suspected of helping her son evade law enforcement as he became a key suspect in the murder of his girlfriend in 2021. Laundrie killed Petito in August 2021 while they were traveling around the country in their van. He later fled to a swamp where he died by suicide.