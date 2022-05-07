Gabby Petito’s Mom Sues Brian Laundrie’s Estate for Funeral Expenses
The mother of slain van-lifer Gabby Petito is suing the estate of Brian Laundrie for wrongful death, seeking damages of $30,000. The lawsuit, which was filed Friday by Nichole Schmidt in Sarasota County Circuit Court and first obtained by Fox News, says Petito’s parents “incurred funeral and burial expenses, and they have suffered a loss of care and comfort, and suffered a loss of probable future companionship, society and comfort” after their daughter’s death, allegedly at Laundrie’s hands. Steven Bertolino, the attorney representing the Laundries, told TMZ that the filing was not unexpected. The Laundries are facing another civil suit by the Petito family, who allege they helped their son evade capture by police after Gabby went missing.