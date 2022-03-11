Gabby Petito’s Parents Sue Brian Laundrie’s Parents, Claim Cover-Up
SAGA CONTINUES
Gabby Petito’s family filed a bombshell lawsuit against the parents of her suspected killer, Brian Laundrie, stating they believe Laundrie’s family knew about Petito’s death and tried to help cover their son’s tracks. Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt claimed in their suit that Laundrie told his parents about Petito’s death on or around Aug. 28, then used Petito’s phone to try and deceive them. Petito was found dead in September, while Laundrie’s remains were found a month later. The Petitos also alleged that Laundrie’s parents actively misled law enforcement in the search for Laundrie. “While Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt were desperately searching for information concerning their daughter, Christopher Laundrie and Roberta Laundrie were keeping the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie secret, and it is believed were making arrangements for him to leave the country,” the lawsuit claimed. The two seek $100,000 in damages, according to WFLA.