CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Gabby Thomas Runs Second Fastest 200-Meter Race Ever
ZOOMING
Read it at Runner's World
Gabby Thomas zoomed past her competition at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on Saturday night, winning the women’s 200-meter run in 21.61 seconds. That is the second-fastest time ever in women’s track and field, only beat by the late athlete Florence Griffith Joyner at 21.34 in 1988. Thomas, 24, broke her personal best of 21.94 last month. She graduated from Harvard with a degree in neurobiology and global health and is now a public health graduate student at the University of Texas in Austin.