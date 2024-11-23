Oscar-nominated actress Gabourey Sidibe’s husband Brandon Frankel just epically shut down a hater.

Frankel hit back on his wife’s behalf underneath a family photo he posted to Instagram last week. In the snap, Sidibe can be seen posing alongside her 7-month-old twins, Cooper and Maya.

“The loves of my life. No matter how tough things get, or how crazy the world becomes, the way you all light up when you see me just warms my heart. I love you all the most,” Frankel captioned the photo.

Despite many followers leaving praise under the photo, one user took the opportunity to take a jab at Sidibe’s appearance.

“Gabby I know u got babies now,” the Instagram user wrote, “but keep it sexy your [sic] looking homeless respectfully.”

In screenshots published by People , Frankel put the commenter in their place.

“Disrespectfully, I know you ain’t talking. Go find a therapist asap, you’re unwell,” he quipped in one reply. “And it’s *you’re, genius,” he added in another.

Sidibe, apparently unaware of the interaction, took to X to praise her hubby’s response to the troll.

“Oh s–t! I was not even aware of this exchange. My man know I like to mind my business about what people say about me. He gathers and keeps it to himself. A considerate King,” the Precious star wrote on the platform Friday.

Oh shit! I was not even aware of this exchange. My man know I like to mind my business about what people say about me. He gathers and keeps it to himself. A considerate King. https://t.co/mVpSjQUG2k — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) November 23, 2024

Haters aside, the happy couple welcomed twin babies back in April after posting that she was pregnant on Instagram in February.

“I’m pregnant! We thought it was time to give our cats some responsibility so we’re giving them each a baby to take care of!” she captioned her announcement post.

According to People, Frankel and Sidibe met on the exclusive dating app Raya before walking down the aisle in 2021.