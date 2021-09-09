Proud Boy Rioter Whines: My Ankle Monitor Embarrasses Me Around Clients
‘A WORK HAZARD’
Gabriel Augustin Garcia, a Florida Proud Boy, former U.S. Army captain and onetime GOP statehouse candidate who is out on bail after being charged for his alleged participation in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, has asked a judge to remove the ankle monitor strapped to his leg because it keeps going off during meetings.
“Since 2017 Mr. Garcia has been self-employed,” states a motion filed last week. “He owns a roofing business, ‘Supreme Aluminum Florida’ in Miami, and he is a general contractor. He oversees fourteen employees. The monitor around his ankle is unsafe and a work hazard. Also, the monitor has randomly started beeping loudly around potential clients, immediately followed by an embarrassing phone call from pretrial services asking for his exact location.” The motion said Garcia “climbs ladders and the GPS monitor often gets stuck on the next ladder step when climbing; one time, he almost fell off the ladder.” Prosecutors have since filed a motion in opposition to Garcia’s request.