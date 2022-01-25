Chile’s Millennial President-Elect Tells Taylor Swift to Ignore Damon Albarn’s Lies
SHAKE IT OFF
The beef between Taylor Swift and Damon Albarn has officially reached the level of an international diplomatic incident. The Blur and Gorillaz frontman has suffered substantial blowback from Swift’s army of fans after his false claim that Swift doesn’t write her own songs—and those legions include the millennial president-elect of Chile. In a tweet sent Monday, Gabriel Boric—the 35-year-old former student leader who will be inaugurated as Chile’s president in March—wrote to his fave: “Here in Chile you have a huge group of supporters who knows that you write you own songs from the heart. Don’t take seriously guys that need to insult or lie to get attention. Hugs from the south Taylor.” Boric is a known Swift stan—he reportedly even carries a wallet-size photo of her around with him. Albarn tried to wriggle out of the controversy Monday after he was called out by Swift. He accused the Los Angeles Times of “clickbait,” even though all it did was accurately quote what he said about her.