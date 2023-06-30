Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias’ Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing in North Carolina
‘HAPPY TO BE ALIVE’
The private jet of actor and stand-up comedian Gabriel Iglesias, known as Fluffy, was forced to make an emergency landing in North Carolina on Friday afternoon. “Emergency landing!!! Our private jet skid off the runway and wound up in a field in Andrew’s, N. Carolina. Everyone is ok but shaken up. Happy to be alive. I love u all,” Iglesias tweeted. A video attached to his tweet shows the small plane in a large grass field with at least two fire trucks in the background. According to TMZ, the pilot overshot the runway and slid off at full speed into the field. Iglesias told the tabloid that the turbulence was quite severe before landing, and he even hit his head on the ceiling of the jet. There were reportedly six passengers, two pilots, and two chihuahuas on board. “As we were going down we were picturing a scene from ‘Almost Famous’ where everyone felt they were going to die. We all told each other, ‘We love you!’ thinking it was the end,” Iglesias said. The comedian is slated to have a show Friday in Cherokee, North Carolina, as part of his “Don’t Worry Be Fluffy” tour.