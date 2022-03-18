California Duo Get Life Sentences Reduced for Killing Cop During Rome Vacay
COMMUTED
Two California men who killed an Italian cop when they tried to buy cocaine on a 2019 Rome vacation had their life sentences overturned on Thursday—but both were hoping to have their convictions tossed altogether. Finnegan Elder, 22, and Gabriel Natale Hjorth, 21, will still spend 24 and 22 years in prison, respectively, but the commutation gives them the opportunity to be released earlier for good behavior. “I am bitter because Gabe is innocent,” said one of Natale Hjorth’s lawyers. The pair, who were both teens at the time, stole a drug dealer’s backpack after being sold fake cocaine. They arranged to return the bag in exchange for their money back, but the dealer instead sent two plainclothes cops, and Deputy Brig. Mario Cerciello Rega was fatally stabbed when a scuffle broke out. The Americans claim they assumed the two cops were thugs and that they acted in self-defense after being attacked.