Teen Couple Charged With Trying to Kill Her Dad With Meat Tenderizer
BRUTAL
On the night of Jan. 17, Robert Laws was asleep in his Bellevue, Nebraska, home, when his head was bashed in with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod. Now police have charged his daughter and her boyfriend, who are both 18, with trying to kill him. The Omaha World-Herald reports that Gabriella Laws and Joshua Fithian were held in lieu of $1 million bail each following a court appearance Monday. The motive, according to police, was an argument over the parents’ rule that Fithian could not visit Laws after midnight. The attack was so brutal that her 59-year-old father had to be put in a medical coma while being treated for brain bleeds and skull fractures. When police asked Gabriella who she thought could have brutalized her father, she allegedly told them, “I mean I don’t think it was my mom, and I don’t know, I didn’t do it but if I did in my sleep I don’t know.”