Gaddafi’s Rotting Superyacht to Be Transformed Into Swanky Hydrogen-Fueled Vessel
FACE-LIFT
A superyacht owned by late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi that has been rotting away in Malta after hitting a reef is about to get a green makeover. Norwegian shipbuilder Green Yacht and partners are set to transform the Sunseeker Predator 95 into a zero-emission, entirely hydrogen-fueled luxury vessel that promises to be the first of its kind. Designer Rory Coase said the yacht, dubbed the Hydrogen Viking, was a “mess” and “being sold off by Gaddafi’s nearest and dearest for a bargain price.” “There was tons of water down in the keel and bilges,” he said. “It wasn’t even a blank canvas.”
The team is stripping and rebuilding the yacht, and will eventually outfit it with hydrogen fuel cells created with a system developed by Toyota. It’s forward-thinking technology but they won’t be leaving history entirely behind. Gaddafi’s helm chair—which only the infamous dictator was allowed to lounge in—will remain. “Even when it wasn’t his yacht anymore, no-one else was allowed to sit in that chair,” Coase told BOAT International. “There’s bits of history that are interesting to keep because it’s a very engaging story of the previous owner.”