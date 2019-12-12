Man Who Crashed Into Freezing River Rescued After Shouting ‘Siri, Call 911’
An Iowa man whose car plunged into a freezing river after he hit a patch of ice on the road was rescued after shouting out: “Siri, call 911!” Gael Salcedo, 18, lost control of his Jeep in Charles City and plummeted into the Winnebago River. “I didn’t know where I was going and then I just didn’t know what to do. I was just thinking in my head ‘I think I’m going to die,’” Salcedo told CNN affiliate KIMT. In an effort to escape the sinking car, Salcedo rolled the windows down, but that only brought more ice and water flooding in. In the panic, he couldn’t find his phone, so he appealed for help from Siri. The Mason City Fire Department arrived at the scene shortly afterward, and rescuers managed to pull Salcedo from the river and into a waiting ambulance. The teenager was treated for shock and released from a hospital just a few hours later, KIMT reports.