Gaetz Blasts ‘Thirsty’ DeSantis for Inviting Kamala Harris to Florida
REWRITING HISTORY
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) called out his own Gov. Ron DeSantis for inviting Vice President Kamala Harris to Florida to debate the state’s new standards for teaching African American history. “Imagine being desperate enough to be thirsty for a Kamala visit,” Gaetz tweeted Monday. Gaetz’s complaint came after DeSantis sent a testy letter to Harris inviting her to discuss Florida’s controversial new standards, which includes instruction on “how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied to their personal benefit.” Harris, who has been outwardly critical of the new standards, dismissed DeSantis’ invite, saying at an Orlando event on Tuesday that “there were no redeeming qualities of slavery.” But even some conservatives have called out the new requirements. Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) also rejected the standards’ implied notion that there were any upsides to the atrocities of slavery, saying last week that “there is no silver lining in slavery.”