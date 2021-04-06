Gaetz Desperately Fought to Keep Sharing ‘Revenge Porn’ Legal, Says Ex-Colleague
‘ABSOLUTELY AGAINST IT’
Not many people would oppose a bill designed to stop people from sharing sexually explicit images of their ex-lovers without their consent—but, according to one of his ex-colleagues, that’s exactly what Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) did. Former Florida state Rep. Tom Goodson, a Republican who sponsored legislation designed to outlaw nonconsensual porn, said that Gaetz repeatedly tried to block his bill because he believed people who received sexual images had every right to share them. “Matt was absolutely against it. He thought the picture was his to do with what he wanted,” Goodson said. “He thought that any picture was his to use as he wanted to, as an expression of his rights.” Gaetz, who is under federal investigation over allegations that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, didn’t comment on Goodson’s claim. It was reported last week that Gaetz had a habit of showing photos and videos of naked women he claimed to have slept with to his fellow lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.