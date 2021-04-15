Gaetz Drops Desperate Anti-CNN Ad Spot as His Political Career Circles the Toilet
LASHING OUT
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has revealed how he intends to fight back against the sex-trafficking allegations that are threatening to end his career—and, to no one’s surprise, his plan is lifted straight from the Trump playbook. According to Politico, Gaetz has splashed six figures on a new ad spot that, in true 2016-era Donald Trump style, dismisses the allegations against him as “fake news” that has been cooked up to damage his reputation. The ad will run in Gaetz’s congressional district and on some national cable news channels, which aren’t named by Politico, but aren’t particularly hard to guess. It uses footage obtained by the conservative Project Veritas group which shows a man identified as a CNN employee, Charlie Chester, saying the network is running stories designed to “hurt” Gaetz. According to Mediaite, Project Veritas targeted Chester via his Tinder profile, and he’s unlikely to have made any editorial decisions in his role as technical director. CNN hasn’t officially responded to the Gaetz ad spot.