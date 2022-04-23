CHEAT SHEET
Gaetz, Jordan Schemed to Prevent Biden From Becoming President, Jan 6 Committee Says
The House committee tasked with investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riots in newly filed court documents outlined that both Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Jim Jordan (R-OH) sought to stop Joe Biden from becoming president. “Gaetz, Jordan, and other Republican lawmakers participated in calls and meetings with Trump and his aides after he lost the 2020 presidential election,” Business Insider reported, citing testimony from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson. “They felt that [former Vice President Mike Pence] had the authority to—pardon me if my phrasing isn't correct on this, but—send votes back to the States or the electors back to the States,” Hutchinson further elaborated in her testimony.