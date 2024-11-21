Gaetz Says ‘Great Day’ After Begging Senators for Votes

Rand Paul has skewered Donald Trump’s plan to use the military to round up millions of undocumented immigrants once he takes office in January, calling it a “huge mistake.” The Kentucky senator criticized his fellow Republican in a Tuesday appearance on Newsmax. “I’m not in favor of sending the army in uniforms into our cities to collect people,” Paul told host Rob Schmitt. “I think it’s a terrible image and that’s not what we use our military for, we never have and it’s actually been illegal for over 100 years to bring the Army into our cities.” Paul explained that he thought local police and other domestic law enforcement should be the ones to carry out Trump’s plan, and he expressed worry about the image of “the housekeeper who’s been here 30 years” being arrested by a soldier in uniform. “I don’t see the military putting her in handcuffs and marching her down the street to an encampment,” he said. “I don’t really want to see that.” Trump on Monday doubled down on his deportation plan, as his team is reportedly looking into how to carry it out.
