Gaetz Wingman Joel Greenberg Admits He Introduced Girls to ‘Other Adult Men’ for Sex

Joel Greenberg, a close associate of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), pleaded guilty on Friday to a slew of federal crimes, including sex trafficking of a minor, in a plea agreement that confirms he is now working with the feds.

Greenberg, who faced a 33-count indictment, admitted he and other individuals paid a 17-year-old girl for sex and even provided her with drugs. He also admitted in the plea agreement filed Friday that he “introduced the minor to other adult men, who engaged in commercial sex acts” with her.

The former Seminole County tax collector’s official plea on Friday turns him into a key witness for the government. It could also spell trouble for Gaetz, Greenberg’s former political ally, who is under investigation himself for his role in the alleged sex ring. Gaetz has adamantly denied the allegations.

Prosecutors don’t mention Gaetz by name in the 86-page plea agreement but they do provide details about cash payments he made to women. The Daily Beast previously reported that multiple women have come forward to say Greenberg paid them and that they felt pressured to do drugs and have sex with him. Some said that Greenberg paid them as far back as 2013.

The agreement states that between December 2016 and December 2018, Greenberg used his Venmo and Cash App accounts to “conduct more than 150 financial transactions totally $70,000, all of which involved Greenberg paying women for commercial acts using those accounts.”

