Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Agrees to Cooperate With Feds in Sex-Trafficking Probe: Report
BAD ROMANCE
The bad news keeps coming for Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL). Now, the embattled lawmaker’s ex-girlfriend, a former staffer on Capitol Hill, has agreed to cooperate with the feds as they investigate Gaetz for alleged teen sex-trafficking, CNN reports. The two have known each other at least since summer 2017, a time period the feds have been closely looking at, and she’s reportedly able to provide insight into the many records investigators have dug up, “including those involving payments for sex,” the network reports. This comes after Gaetz pal Joel Greenberg, a former Florida county tax collector, pleaded guilty to six charges, including sex trafficking a minor, and agreed to cooperate with the feds, telling them Gaetz and two others had sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl, CNN reports. The congressman has denied all allegations of paying for sex or having sex with a minor.
“Congressman Gaetz doesn’t seem to be named nor referenced in Mr. Greenberg’s plea,” Gaetz spokesman Harlan Hill said. “Congressman Gaetz has never had sex with a minor and has never paid for sex. Mr. Greenberg has now pleaded guilty to falsely accusing someone else of sex with a minor. That person was innocent. So is Congressman Gaetz.”