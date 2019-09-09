Gaffe Parade or Not, Rank-and-File Democrats Will Keep Ridin’ With Biden

If Wednesday night’s climate change town hall is any indication, Joe Biden could use some Windex for his glass jaw. But his supporters are perfectly willing to sweep up the pieces and write off his not-so-infrequent missteps.

The former vice president has been a candidate for the highest office in the land—officially or unofficially—for all of my adult life. His affable, self-deprecating style is an attractive lure for voters who see him as the kind of candidate they’d most like to have over for Sunday dinner.

Biden is equally at ease on a crowded Acela Express commuter train, in an Iowa cornfield, or the pulpit of a black church. While some politicos might have difficulty finding their footing, the former senator from Delaware can hum with the Methodists and holler with the Baptists.