Beloved Star of ‘Ernest’ Movies and ‘Hee Haw’ Has Died at 78

Summer has arrived, and with it come dangerous levels of heat and humidity. This weekend, a “heat dome” will bring extreme temperatures to the Midwest and the East Coast, abating sometime next week. Not to be confused with a heat wave—in which temperatures are elevated for an extended period of time—a heat dome is caused by a buildup of pressure in the atmosphere, which traps heat and causes extended periods of brutal temperatures, sometimes for weeks, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Winds from the Gulf of Mexico will bring additional humidity, which, when compounded by the over 90-degree heat, has the potential to make the heat under the “dome” feel 20 degrees hotter than it is. The Mid-Atlantic is projected to experience temperatures of up to 110 degrees, and the Northeast will hit more than 100 degrees. The extreme heat risk could be particularly devastating to young people, the elderly, unhoused people, and those who work outdoors. The National Weather Service (NWS) also warns that the scorching temperatures may deteriorate pavement and railway tracks, impact aircraft operations, strain water resources and the electrical grid, and have lasting impacts on crops. The NWS advises that populations in the affected areas stay in cool indoor spaces, reduce outdoor physical activity, dress for the weather, and stay hydrated.
Actor, comedian, painter, and illustrator Gailard Sartain passed away on Tuesday in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, TMZ confirmed on Friday. The cause of death has not been released. Sartain was known for his roles in movies set in the American South, including Mississippi Burning, the Ernest film series, and the long-running variety show Hee Haw. Sartain, who appeared on Hee Haw for almost 20 seasons as Sheriff Orville P. Bullmoose, is fondly remembered by other cast members. Hee Haw’s Victoria Hallman said that Sartain was like an older brother to her. Hallman told TMZ that they had to reshoot scenes often because Sartain made the cast laugh all the time. Gailard got his start in the industry by hosting a late-night Tulsa comedy program, The Uncanny Film Festival, playing a wizard named Dr. Mazeppa Pompazoidi. After being scouted for Hee Haw, Sartain went on to work on more than 60 films and TV shows. In 2005, Sartain retired from the entertainment industry. However, the actor also had a successful career as an illustrator, making art for album covers and magazines. He is succeeded by his three children, granddaughter, great-grandson, and his wife of 36 years, Mary Jo Sartain, who told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “died of silliness.”
A 44-year-old Florida man was found cooking dinner and running a bath in a stranger’s home after allegedly breaking in to avoid his wife’s wrath, authorities said. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in Davenport on June 9 after a vigilant neighbor—tasked with watching the property—noticed lights going on and off inside the home. When law enforcement entered, they found the man, identified only as “Joe”, cooking and running himself a bath. Joe reportedly told deputies he had been staying in the house after a fight with his wife and admitted he neither had permission to be there nor knew who owned the property. Joe was charged with felony unarmed burglary, misdemeanor petit theft, and domestic battery, reported the Miami Herald. “We assume the bath temperature was not too hot, nor too cold, but juuuuust right,” the sheriff’s office teased in a press release, likening the incident to a real-life Goldilocks tale—minus the bears. “It’s one of those things where you just have to grin and bear it.”
The vast majority of Americans believe the president should be legally required to disclose their medical records to the public, according to a new poll. An Axios poll released on Friday found that 74 percent of respondents want sitting presidents to release their health records, while 81 percent say incumbent presidents should also take cognitive tests and disease screenings, and that the results should be made public. Around three-quarters of those surveyed said they believe politicians aren’t honest with the public about their health, while roughly eight out of ten Americans also believe age limits should be imposed on presidents, members of Congress, and Supreme Court justices. The age of leaders has come under scrutiny during the presidencies of Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Trump, who turned 79 over the weekend, is the oldest president to be inaugurated in American history. Biden’s decline, meanwhile, overshadowed his re-election campaign and continues to make headlines. In April, the White House released a memo from Trump’s physician, Sean Barbabella, claiming the president is in “excellent cognitive and physical health,” with the memo also bizarrely highlighting his “frequent victories in golf events.” It also claimed he’s 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 224 pounds.
A manhunt is underway after a New York real estate agent who featured on the Netflix show Million Dollar Beach House was killed in a hit-and-run in the Hamptons. Sara Burack, 40, was found by police lying in the road unconscious in Hampton Bays, Southampton, on Thursday at around 2:45 a.m. She died later at Stony Brook University Hospital. Authorities have not yet tracked down the driver who struck her. Southampton Town Police Detectives and a New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit have also not received any witness reports or a description of the vehicle involved. Million Dollar Beach House offered a look behind the scenes at the Hamptons’ competitive luxury real estate industry. Burack appeared in its only season, in 2020. She used to work at Nest Seekers International, a high-end real estate company. Its regional manager, Geoff Gifkins, paid tribute to his former colleague. “Our thoughts and prayers are with family and friends,” he said. “Please be kind and respectful as this is a tremendous loss to her parents and close friends.”
A 15-year-old boy was hit by lightning Thursday after the tree he was leaning against in New York City’s Central Park was struck and the current transferred to a chain necklace he was wearing. The boy had taken shelter from a thunderstorm under the tree while his friends sat on the grass nearby, a witness told The New York Times. The force of the lightning knocked him to the ground. As he lay unmoving, his friends called frantically for help and tried to revive him. Fortunately, though, the boy survived, suffering only minor burns, a law enforcement official said. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Weill Cornell Medical Center and listed in stable condition. Lightning is among the leading causes of weather-related death in the U.S., with an average of 27 deaths per year between 2009 and 2018. Perhaps surprisingly, however, about 90 percent of people who are hit by lightning survive.
Air India has been issued a formal warning by an aviation watchdog for breaching safety rules after three planes took off despite being overdue for crucial checks on emergency equipment, according to a report. India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) found during spot checks in May that mandatory inspections for emergency escape slides on three of the airline’s Airbus planes were overdue. The inspection of one Airbus A320 was delayed for over a month before being completed on May 15—it flew to international destinations during the delay, according to Reuters. An A319 used domestically had checks overdue by three months, while a third aircraft had a two-day delay. In one of the incidents, the error was discovered when an engineer “inadvertently deployed an escape slide during maintenance,” the report claimed. Checks on escape slides are “a very serious issue. In case of an accident, if they don’t open, it can lead to serious injuries,” aviation expert Vibhuti Singh told Reuters. Air India acknowledged the findings in a statement and said it was “accelerating” verification of its maintenance records. The findings come just a week after an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed just moments after takeoff, killing at least 270 people in one of the most deadly aviation disasters in decades. The warning notices and investigation report were unrelated to the crash.
Nearly 450 personal items belonging to late film-maker David Lynch fetched approximately $4.25 million at auction Wednesday in Los Angeles, according to Julien’s Auctions. The top-selling lot was a group of 11 scripts for Lynch’s unfinished film project, Ronnie Rocket: The Absurd Mystery of The Strange Forces of Existence, which went for $195,000. Lynch, who died in January aged 78, left behind a trove of memorabilia from his decades-long career. Items ranged from stuffed and mounted deer heads, which fetched $16,250; his personalized director’s chair, which sold for $91,000; to props from Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive, and furniture, including many pieces he designed and built himself. His favorite La Marzocco espresso machine fetched $45,500. Scripts from Mulholland Drive sold for $104,000, while a Twin Peaks pilot episode script brought in $91,000. Lynch began working on Ronnie Rocket after Eraserhead (1977), but it was shelved due to lack of financing. Though drafts circulated online, Lynch kept the project close, teasing that it concerned “a three-foot tall guy with red hair and physical problems, and about 60-cycle alternating current electricity.” The buyer of the scripts remains unknown. The total will go to his estate.
A man was shocked to find out this week that he wasn’t single—in fact, he was married without even saying “I do.” The 42-year-old Texas man rushed to call the police Friday when he received a package from his ex-girlfriend that included a photo of her holding their marriage certificate, even though he had not consented to the union (or even known about it). Kristin Marie Spearman, the man’s ex, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail where she’s now being held on felony stalking charges. Spearman, 36, was located at her residence before taken into custody. Her ex, who authorities are not naming, told police that he had been in a relationship with Spearman and they had gotten a marriage license in early June, but he broke up with her before the wedding took place. Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin claimed Spearman convinced a pastor to certify the marriage, even though the man wasn’t in attendance. “I don’t think in 23 years I’ve ever heard of anybody who managed somehow to get married to someone who wasn’t present for a ceremony,” Martin said. She then went to the county clerk’s office and filed the certificate.
Billy Ray Cyrus seems to have gotten a little too lit on the set of Hannah Montana. Joining her mother and sister, Tish and Brandi Cyrus, in a Thursday episode of the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast, pop star Miley Cyrus claimed that she’d often get blamed for a little activity her dad was supposedly doing while filming the Disney Channel show. “What’s a core memory from the Hannah Montana days that still makes you laugh?” Miley’s mother asked, prompting the “Flowers” singer to immediately reply: “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it.” The singer went on to describe the situation as “hilarious,” while Tish recalled fiercely defending her ex-husband whenever she’d get calls about him smoking marijuana on set. “I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” Tish remembered, adding that she and Miley would instead blame her Hannah Montana costar Mitchel Musso. Billy Ray and Miley both starred on the Disney Channel hit from 2006 to 2011. Tish, who divorced Billy Ray in 2022 after almost 30 years of marriage, shares five children with the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer: Miley, Braison, Noah, Brandi and Trace.