Gal Gadot Concedes Her ‘Imagine’ Video Wasn’t What the World Needed at Onset of Pandemic

Remember about three seconds into the pandemic when Gal Gadot and some of her celebrity pals urged us all to imagine a world with no possessions from their immaculately furnished homes? Well, nearly two years on, she’s conceded that her video of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’ didn’t go down as she had hoped. Speaking to InStyle magazine, the actor said the timing of her video wasn’t quite right. “The pandemic was in Europe and Israel before it came [to the U.S.] in the same way,” she explained. “I was seeing where everything was headed. But [the video] was premature. It wasn’t the right timing, and it wasn’t the right thing. It was in poor taste... All pure intentions, but sometimes you don’t hit the bullseye.”