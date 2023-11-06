Read it at i24
Israeli actress Gal Gadot is helping to organize a U.S. screening for a film showing the atrocities of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas militants, reports said. Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv apparently led the charge to bring the 47 minute film, which was made by the IDF, to the United States—with a screening planned for a group of select celebrities and public figures on an undisclosed date. The IDF held a screening of the film for foreign press last month, during which a number of the viewers broke into tears and even walked out of the theater.