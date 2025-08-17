Gal Gadot Reveals Hit HBO Series She ‘Hated’ Working On
Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot has revealed why she never returned to the hit HBO series she appeared in for just a single episode. Speaking with the Israeli publication Mako, Gadot answered a series of personal questions from a group of amateur journalists on the autism spectrum—who weren’t afraid to get deep. “What I hated and didn’t enjoy at all was being on Entourage‚” Gadot said when asked what event in her career she would like to erase. “Someone there behaved inappropriately,” she continued. While Gadot didn’t elaborate on the comment, her description of the events are severe: “It got to the point where I left the set and stopped working with them.” In 2009, Gadot featured in the second episode of season six of the multi-Emmy-winning series starring Adrian Grenier and executive produced by Mark Wahlberg. Her character, Lisa, accompanies Grenier’s character to a film premiere. While the episode was positively received by critics, Gadot never reprised her role. Now we know why.