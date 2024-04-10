Gallery Worker Fired for Sneaking His Own Art Into Exhibit

An art gallery in Germany featuring paintings by such greats as Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí has fired an employee after learning he’d snuck his own painting into a recent exhibit. The artwork, measuring more than a meter in length, was rather conspicuously hung in an empty passageway. The 51-year-old aspiring artist, described as a member of the Pinakothek der Moderne’s technical services team, has also been banned from the gallery after his dismissal. “The supervisors notice something like this immediately,” a spokesperson for the gallery told local media, adding that the artwork was taken down rather quickly. The man reportedly thought that smuggling his own art into the exhibit would be his big break as an artist. German newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung reports that police are also investigating whether the man should face charges in the incident, as he reportedly drilled holes in the wall to hang his art. It was not clear what the painting depicted.
