Gallup: Congress Approval, Support for Impeachment Goes Up
New polling from Gallup shows that approval for Congress and impeachment have both gone up in the past month. Approval of Congress is now at 25 percent—up from 18 percent last month. Since September polling, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she would open an impeachment inquiry into President Trump’s alleged effort to acquire damaging information on his political rival Joe Biden from the Ukrainian government. The spike in approval is primarily from Democrats, who jumped from 19 to 34 percent approval of Congress. Independents’ approval ticked up from 19 to 25 percent, and Republicans’ rating of Congress remained stable at 17 percent. Trump’s approval rating remained flat at 39 percent.
Overall, Americans now lean in favor (52 percent) of impeachment. Compared to June polling, a majority of Independents (55 percent) now favor impeachment and Trump’s removal from office. When added to Democrats’ already high approval—81 percent in June, now at 90 percent—the uptick among Independents has pushed Americans from 45 percent approval in June, to now a majority in favor of ousting the president. Only six percent of Republicans favor impeachment, down from seven percent in June.