Poll Shows GOP Approval of Same-Sex Relationships Plummeted in 2023

Americans’ support for same-sex relationships dropped from 2022 to 2023, amid an intense campaign against LGBTQ rights, according to a newly released Gallup poll.

The phone-based poll of 1,011 adults found 64 percent of respondents describe same-sex relationships as “morally acceptable.” That figure is down from 71 percent in 2022, and represents the largest percentage change of any of the issues (including abortion, the death penalty, and birth control) included on the poll.

The change was largely driven by self-identified Republican respondents. Last year, 56 percent of Republicans told Gallup they approved of same-sex relations. This year, only 41 percent supported them, reflecting conservative campaigns against LGBTQ rights, from laws prohibiting discussion of LGBTQ issues in schools, to attacks on Pride-themed displays in stores.

“The current figure is the lowest Gallup has measured for Republicans since 2014 (39%),” Gallup found.

Conservatives have used LGBTQ rights as a cudgel over the past year, with right-wing outlets like Fox News falsely calling the Pride flag a sign of “grooming and pedophilia” when it flew on the White House this week, and GOP lawmakers attacking companies like Target for selling Pride merchandise this month. Donald Trump remarked on Republicans’ newfound animus for LGBTQ issues—notably transgender rights—during a speech this month, when he observed that his audience was less enthusiastic about tax cuts than they were about his attacks on trans rights.

“It’s amazing how strongly people feel about that. You see, I’m talking about cutting taxes, people go like that,” Trump said, mimicking tepid applause. “I talk about transgender, everyone goes crazy. Who would have thought? Five years ago, you didn’t know what the hell it was!”

Men and older Americans were also considerably more likely to describe same-sex relationships as immoral. 40 percent of men, as opposed to 28 percent of women, told Gallup they opposed same-sex relationships, as did 43 percent of respondents older than 55. (Young people, ages 18-34, were overwhelmingly supportive, with 78 percent saying they backed gay rights.)

Self-identified Democrats also reported a slight softening in support since last year, but 79 percent described same-sex relationships as moral.

The poll suggested Americans’ support for same-sex relationships has slipped backward to its 2019 levels—but that Americans still back gay rights by a significant margin.

“Americans are far more likely to consider same-sex relations as morally acceptable than in the past, including 38% in 2002 and 54% in 2012,” Gallup announced. “The figure has been 60% or higher since 2015.”

Other recent Gallup data has indicated strong, prevailing support for gay rights. A similar Gallup poll, released earlier this month, found 71 percent support for gay marriage. The figure is the highest Gallup has recorded, and remains unchanged from 2022.