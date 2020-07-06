Trump’s Presidential Approval Is Sinking, Even Among White Men: Gallup Poll
President Trump’s approval rating has sunk to 38 percent, according to Gallup’s latest poll, with significant drops even recorded among his most loyal support base: old white men. After reaching a personal Gallup best of 49 percent in May, Trump’s approval rating slid in June and is now 3 percentage points above his all-time low of 35 percent in 2017. Trump’s popularity fell sharply among all demographic groups: Midwesterners, women, white college grads, and more. He fell below majority approval among white Americans, men, older Americans, Southerners, and those without a college degree. Fifty-seven percent of white Americans without a college degree surveyed approved of his performance, a drop from 66 percent recorded from January to May.
The only silver lining: His popularity among Republicans rose from 85 percent to 91 percent. Approval among Democrats sank from 5 to 2 percent, creating the largest partisan gap ever recorded in a Gallup presidential approval poll.