Gamblers Bet Trump Will Lose His Person of the Year Crown to a Nonperson
Gamblers are convinced that Donald Trump will be dethroned as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” by a nonhuman entity for just the third time in its nearly 100-year history. Prediction market Polymarket currently gives Artificial Intelligence a 46 percent chance of snatching the award, doubling its lead over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who sits in second place with just 21 percent odds. Trump trails a distant fourth place with just a six percent chance of clinching the award for a third time, while various AI luminaries such as Elon Musk and OpenAI’s Sam Altman are also scattered throughout the shortlist. The selection would mirror 1982, when “The Computer” was named Time’s Machine of the Year for its transformative social impact, and 1988, when “The Endangered Earth” highlighted the growing threats to the planet’s natural environment. The magazine states its criteria focus on the person or entity who has had the most impact on the news and people’s lives “for better or worse.” The decision, however, expected in December, is underscored by Time’s own 2024 content partnership with OpenAI, which granted the company access to its archives for AI training data.