Video Games’ Biggest Awards Show Ends in Bizarre ‘Bill Clinton’ Speech, Arrest
GAME OVER
The so-called “biggest night in video games” ended not with a fan-favorite game being anointed the year’s best but with a bizarre speech and off-screen arrest. This year’s Game Awards, the annual live event dedicated to honoring the most popular video games of the year, awarded its top prize to the action-adventure game Elden Ring. But joining members of development studio FromSoftware on stage to accept the Game of the Year prize was a young member of the audience—who somehow seized the mic. “I think I want to thank everybody and say that… I think I want to nominate this award to my reformed Orthodox rabbi, Bill Clinton,” the audience member said. “Thank you everybody.” The audience offered light, confused applause as the group left the stage. Host Geoff Keighley seemed speechless, as he then closed out the show. Later, Keighley tweeted that the stage-crasher had been arrested immediately following the show.