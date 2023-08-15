‘Game of Thrones’ Actor Darren Kent Dies at 36
‘HEARTBREAKING’
Game of Thrones and EastEnders actor Darren Kent died “peacefully” last week at the age of 36, his talent agency announced on Tuesday. “It is with deep sadness we have to tell you that our dear friend and client Darren Kent passed away peacefully on Friday,” Carey Dodd Associates said in a statement posted to Twitter. “His parents and best friend [were] by his side. Our thoughts and love are with his family in this difficult time. RIP my friend.” While an official cause of death was not released, Kent had long fought osteoporosis, arthritis, and a very rare skin disorder. The news of the Essex-born actor and director’s death sparked a slew of condolences from his friends and peers—such as Lee Mead, who starred in one of his films. “Darren was an amazing human being and so special,” Mead wrote on Twitter. “Always giving of his time to people and always so positive. A fine actor too and he achieved so much as well. Such heartbreaking news.”