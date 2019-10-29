CHEAT SHEET
‘Game of Thrones’ Creators Drop Out of Planned ‘Star Wars’ Trilogy
Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss announced they will be exiting the future Star Wars trilogy, 18 months after Disney and Lucasfilm said they would be at the helm of the new series. “We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too,” Benioff and Weiss said in a statement. “Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything. But there are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away.” The duo were set to write and produce the Star Wars film slated for release on Dec. 16, 2022, the first to come after the upcoming Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, as well as the rest of the titles in the new series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Benioff and Weiss signed a five-year, $250 million deal with Netflix in August after Game of Thrones won 12 Emmy awards, including Best Drama.