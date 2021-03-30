‘Game of Thrones’ Is Coming to Broadway, Baby!
COMING SOON?
Sorry, Game of Thrones fans, but it looks like The Winds of Winter is headed for an even longer delay. George R. R. Martin, who recently inked a five-year overall deal with HBO, is now working on a stage production set in Westeros, with the goal of a debut on Broadway, the West End, and Australia, per The Hollywood Reporter. The non-musical play will take place during The Great Tourney at Harrenhal—a 10-day tournament from Westerosi lore that included jousting and archery, among other sports, and occurred 16 years before HBO’s Game of Thrones series is set, THR reports. Characters including Ned Stark, Jaime Lannister, Robert Barathean, and Oberyn Martell all attended the event in Martin’s books, but it’s unclear which might appear in the play.
The show is expected to debut in 2023, with a story Martin—who THR notes is working with playwright Duncan MacMillan and director Dominic Cooke. Simon Painter and Tim Lawson will produce alongside Kilburn Live. A description for the production teases: “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now.”