‘Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Sequel Series Is in the Works at HBO

Eight seasons weren’t enough—we need more Jon Snow. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a new sequel series featuring Game of Thrones’ most famous bastard is in the early stages of development at HBO. The series, with Kit Harington attached to star as Jon Snow, will explore what happened to the character after he was exiled north of the Wall along with the Wildlings. THR reports that the new series makes seven GoT projects in development, with the prequel House of the Dragon set to drop this summer.