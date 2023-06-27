Gang Violence Feared After Killing of ‘Big Head’ Sydney Gangster
BONDI MURDER
Sydney police are braced for gang warfare after the murder of a well-connected drugs kingpin near Bondi Beach. Alen “Fathead” Moradian, 41, was reportedly shot dead in a basement car park by two men in a Porsche Macan. Police said the gunmen tried to dump and torch the sports car nearby, but failed to set it alight properly, leaving behind a gun that could help police track down the killers. Police said Moradian was a major player in organized crime with links to the Comanchero biker gang. The Sydney Morning Herald described him as a brash figure with a love for Versace who had spent 10 years in jail for importing cocaine. On his arrest in 2007, the court was shown an email from his wife, Natasha Youkhana, warning him to be more low-key, like the fictional New Jersey mobster mafia boss Tony Soprano. “Why do you just sit there and show off—‘I am the man, I am the man.’ Do you see Tony Soprano doing that?” she wrote. “He doesn’t care who people think is the boss... You, on the other hand, want the attention, you want the big head, you love it. People like that won’t survive.”