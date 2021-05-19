Hundreds of Corpses Swell Ganges River as India Breaks Worldwide Daily Death Record
India recorded 4,529 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday—the highest single-day death toll any nation has suffered throughout the pandemic. The horrific total surpasses the previous record high, when the United States recorded 4,468 virus-related deaths in one day back in January. India’s spiraling statistics come as a shocking report from BBC News suggests that the true death toll could actually be significantly higher. According to the report, hundreds of corpses have been discovered floating in the river Ganges in recent weeks. In one small village, more than 70 bodies reportedly washed up and created a situation so dire that officials have had to construct a net to catch the corpses. One reporter told the BBC that the floating bodies suggest a “massive discrepancy between the official COVID-19 death figures and the actual numbers on the ground.”