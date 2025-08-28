‘Gangnam Style’ Star Busted For Illegal Pill Prescriptions

K-pop megastar PSY has apologized after he was booked by South Korean police this week on suspicion of using illegal proxies to obtain prescription drugs. The 47-year-old Gangnam Style singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is accused of violating the country’s Medical Service Act by acquiring prescriptions for controlled psychotropic medications, including the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and sleep aid Stilnox, without the required in-person consultations. He is further accused of having his manager and other associates collect the medications, a practice strictly prohibited under South Korean law, which only allows immediate family or caregivers to pick up prescriptions. Although he has not yet been convicted, PSY has admitted fault and apologized, describing it as “a clear mistake and negligence.” Through his agency, P Nation, PSY stated that he would fully cooperate with investigators and apologized for troubling fans and the public. “His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing,” the agency said. A university hospital doctor has also been booked on suspicion of facilitating the transactions. The doctor implicated has denied wrongdoing.