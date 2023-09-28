CHEAT SHEET
Gannett Thinks Taylor Swift, Beyoncé Reporter Jobs Will ‘Save Local Journalism’
Nearly 1,000 people want to be the reporter who either traverses the world for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour or unlocks the next act to follow Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour. That’s the number of people who’ve applied for either Gannett’s Taylor Swift or Beyoncé beat reporter positions, according to The Wall Street Journal. “This is how we save local journalism,” Kristin Roberts, Gannett’s chief content officer, told the paper.“This is what we need to do.” The company posted the job listings earlier this month, nearly a year after it laid off more than 6 percent of its news division. Since then, Gannett has said it hired more than 260 journalists and will fill more than 100 open positions.