Gannett Cut 400 Employees in August Layoff Bloodbath
BLEEDING DRY
Gannett has told staffers that it laid off 400 people in its August round of cuts, Poynter reported. CEO Mike Reed confirmed the number during a company-wide meeting, while its CFO said it would cut 400 open positions. The figures marked the first time the company revealed how many people were laid off after weeks of ignoring internal calls for disclosure. Gannett brass further defended the major slashes by saying the company will also cut its overall marketing budget and some non-payroll positions. The company also reportedly said it downsized its executive team and that the cuts were necessary in order to produce strong journalism. The bloodbath was reflective of dramatic cuts to local news outlets, with Gannett—as the largest newspaper publisher in the U.S.—leading the way in its repeated slashings. A Gannett spokesman would not confirm to Poynter whether more layoffs are planned.