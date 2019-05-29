1. MIND THE (SAVINGS) GAP
Get Up to 70% Off Hundreds of Gap Factory Items — and an Extra 15% Off at Checkout
This week only, you can upgrade your spring wardrobe with Gap Factory’s best summer wear and make use of some massive savings. With an ongoing sale that gets you up to 70% off droves of items, Gap Factory’s also giving you an extra 15% off at checkout with code FIFTEEN. The sale includes new arrivals, dresses, linen, and many more buckets of warm weather wear. On the women’s side, this Tencel Shirtdress stands out as a spring-ready outfit fit for the office. Get it for $20 (60% off) or check out this Square-Neck Jumpsuit in Rayon, which you can get today for $35 (50% off). Men can grab these Gap Factory-exclusive linen pants whose Gapflex construction means they’re woven with a linen-cotton combination, giving them a perfect stretch. Get them for $21 (45% off) and wear them from board meetings to evenings on boardwalks. Round out the outfit with the Icon Denim Jacket with GapFlex, which is just as perfect for spring and comfortable to wear as it sounds — and it’s designed to hit above he hips. Get it for $43 (39% off). No matter what your spring wardrobe needs are, this sale is a great way to answer them.
