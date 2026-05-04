Rebel Wilson has welcomed a second baby girl with her wife, Ramona Agruma. The Pitch Perfect star shared a photo of their new addition on Monday in an Instagram post captioned, “Proud to announce the birth of our 2nd daughter Rose Estelle! What a gorgeous blessing to have another little girl!” The post featured their baby girl wrapped in a striped blanket with a large bow tied on her head. “Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us! Ramona and I are feeling so incredibly grateful and blessed to grow our family, thank you everyone for all the well wishes 🩷,” Wilson added in the caption. The couple first shared that they were having a child late last year on Instagram. “One baby was the real shocker, just really changes your life, so I’m hoping two just fits in,” she said in a January appearance on Today with Jenna and Friends. The duo tied the knot in 2024. Wilson welcomed the couple’s first child, Royce Lillian, via surrogacy in November 2022.
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- 1‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Welcomes Second Baby'GORGEOUS BLESSING'“Now on May 4th it’s now 4 of us!” the star captioned the announcement.
- 2Gap Founder Dies at 94'PATH-BREAKING ENTREPRENEUR'Doris Fisher founded the iconic retailer with her late husband in 1969.
Partner updateAD BY 1-800-FlowersThese Bouquets Are Guaranteed Mother’s Day Hits—30% OffFLOWER POWEREvery mom is unique and 1-800-Flowers.com has bouquets for all of them.
- 3‘Parenthood’ Star Announces Pregnancy‘SURPRISE!’Sarah Ramos and her husband are preparing for their first child.
- 4Comic Book Legend Dead at 73'TREMENDOUS ICON'The writer penned some of the most famous Marvel and DC Comics stories.
Shop with ScoutedBissell’s New Vacuum Uses Headlights to Expose Hidden DustCLEAN SWEEPFrom massive spills to pet hair, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush eliminates the need for multiple cleaning devices.
- 5Britney Spears Pleads Guilty to 'Wet Reckless' Charge‘WAKE-UP CALL’The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer has copped a plea.
- 6Jonah Hill’s Actress Sister Announces Pregnancy With Wife'COMING SOON'The couple got married in 2023.
- 7At Least 2 Dead as Car Slams Into Crowd in GermanyHORRIFYING TURNPolice say two people were killed and another two suffered severe injuries.
- 8Reality TV Star Abruptly Quits Show Mid-SeriesLEAVING STAGE LEFTHer exit comes as the show’s biggest star dropped out of the show amid a domestic violence scandal.
Shop with ScoutedThree Million Real Workers Helped Design These Rugged BootsA STEP ABOVEThe new data-inspired IronFlex boots are ideal for demanding jobs and work sites.
- 9Billionaire’s Wife Outs Couple as Proposal Goes Wildly WrongWHEN IT RAINS IT POURSAs if it wasn’t already bad enough.
- 10NFL Reporter Offered New Job After Cheating ScandalFRESH STARTThe married reporter was pictured getting close to an NFL head coach.
Gap Co-Founder Dies at 94
Billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist Doris Fisher, who co-founded the Gap, has died at age 94. “There is simply no equal to Doris Fisher. In Gap-speak, she was a true original,” the company said in a tribute to the industry titan, adding that she was a “path-breaking entrepreneur at a time when that was highly unusual for women.” Fisher co-founded the fashion retailer with her husband, Donald, in San Francisco in 1969, as a store selling Levi’s jeans and records. More than a half-century later, the company—which includes Banana Republic and Old Navy—is one of the largest retailers in the country, reporting net sales of $15.4 billion in 2025. Fisher was also a philanthropist for the arts. “Many of us were fortunate to have known Doris personally, an extraordinary human being whose brilliance, quiet determination, and heart shaped everything from Gap Inc.’s indelible influence on fashion and retail to philanthropy and the San Francisco art scene,” the company’s statement continued. Fisher, whose husband died in 2009, is survived by her three sons, who remain involved in their parents’ fashion legacy.
Flowers are the tried-and-true Mother’s Day gifts for a reason. May 10th is sneaking up quickly, but don’t worry: 1-800-Flowers.com has got you covered with a wide variety of bouquets to choose from. To ensure delivery on Mother’s Day, ordering early is the best move. However, if you’re in a pinch, these picks are all eligible for same-day delivery. Just be sure to order by noon on 5/10.
This stunning bouquet brings together a vibrant collection of roses, Peruvian lilies, and daisy poms all artfully arranged in a lavender vase. Want to make it extra special? Add on a heart-shaped LED pick that lights up and says “Amazing Mom.”
Now this one is a showstopper: pink roses, mini carnations, mini Gerbera daisies, and lavender snapdragons come together in a cute artisanal vase adorned with a honey bee. Mom will be reusing that vase for years to come.
She’s one of a kind, and her bouquet should be too. A beautiful arrangement of pink roses, Gerbera daisies, and mini carnations pops out of a handbag-shaped vase. Flowers have never been this fashionable.
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Parenthood star Sarah Ramos is about to experience what parenthood is all about. The 34-year-old actress and her husband of six years, Matt Spicer, are expecting their first child. She announced the news on Monday in an Instagram post that featured images of her baby bump. “Surprise! If you’re not surprised I’m pregnant, act like it,” she captioned the announcement. “I have no good photos with the father of my child lol just a ton with the shower guests of honor.” The post also included a photo of a cake with the words “baby spice” written on it, as well as a photo of Ramos holding a puppy, which she noted in the caption was available for adoption through The Labelle Foundation. The comments were filled with replies from Ramos’ friends and fans celebrating her happy news. “😍😍 congratulations!😍😍,” wrote Dawson’s Creek actress Busy Philipps. Her former Parenthood co-star Mae Whitman added, “Weeeeee congrats budge!” Ramos and Spicer married amid the pandemic in October 2020 with a classic Las Vegas wedding, Elvis impersonator included.
Gerry Conway, a writer known for his work on numerous Marvel and DC comics, died on April 26 at age 73 after a years-long struggle with pancreatic cancer. “Gerry was a tremendous icon in comics who shaped pop culture itself. He was a dear friend, partner, and mentor, and our hearts are with his family and the millions he touched through his work,” Marvel posted on X. Conway took over The Amazing Spider-Man after Stan Lee’s legendary run and wrote the infamous arc that killed off Gwen Stacy. He co-created the antihero The Punisher, now one of the franchise’s most enduring storylines. He also worked on The Incredible Hulk, Legends of Tomorrow, and Daredevil. His love for the medium came from the need to write “for the youthful part of myself, the primitive part of myself,” Conway said in a 1981 interview with Comics Journal. The famed writer also ventured into film and television, penning episodes of Law & Order and the 1984 film Conan the Destroyer. “Gerry Conway brought real stakes to his writing, able to weave together sensational superheroics with the human and relatable, and in doing so created some of the most memorable stories and characters of all time,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. Conway is survived by his wife and two daughters.
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Keeping your home clean is one of those tasks that’s easy to overlook—until your space is suddenly coated with pet hair, crumbs, and a herd of dust bunnies. While most vacuums can handle one type of mess well, they’re rarely able to balance both large debris and fine dust, forcing you to go over the same spots multiple times with different tools. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution that makes it easier to keep your space spotless, the Bissell PowerClean DualBrush has you (and your entire home) covered.
The PowerClean DualBrush is a powerful cordless stick vacuum designed to clean both large and small messes. The secret to its performance is Bissell’s DualBrush Technology, which uses two brush rolls simultaneously to deliver a deeper clean.
One roll hugs the floor to capture bigger debris, while the other agitates to loosen and lift what’s stuck. Together, they ensure that no mess, big or small, is left behind.
The powerful vacuum is also equipped with built-in lights, allowing you to spot hidden dust in hard-to-reach spaces. “One of the features I absolutely love is the headlamp; it really highlights hidden debris, revealing just how much more there is to clean even when you think your floors are spotless,” one five-star Amazon reviewer says. Reviewers also note that, despite being lightweight, it stands up on its own. “The vacuum itself stands up on its own (finally, no more random face‑plants every time I set it down),” another shopper said.
This all-in-one vacuum is especially useful for pet owners, featuring tools that help target stubborn pet hair on sofas, chairs, and other fabric surfaces, as well as headlights to reveal hidden fur and other fine debris in even the smallest nooks and crannies. “I have a large Rottweiler who sheds nonstop. I finally feel like I found a vacuum that helps with pet hair pickup and gets all the hair intertwined in my carpet,” one shopper says. “I have tried so many other vacuum brands with no luck.”
Plus, it easily converts from a stick to a handheld or high-reach vacuum, helping you tackle messes no matter where they are. Best of all? You can score $100 off for a limited time.
Britney Spears has successfully avoided spending more time in the clink. The iconic pop star took a plea deal exactly two months after being booked on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol on March 2, 2026, when she was spotted driving erratically in her BMW near her home in Ventura County, California. Spears, who was not in court, pleaded guilty via her attorney on Monday to a lesser charge of reckless driving involving alcohol/drugs, sometimes known as a “wet reckless.” The 44-year-old must complete a DUI class, remain on probation for a year, and pay several fines. This lesser charge is typically offered to defendants with no prior DUI offenses, a low blood alcohol level, and a willingness to seek treatment. According to authorities, officers pursued Spears’ vehicle for an hour before stopping and arresting her, during which she was reportedly “crying a lot.” The “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer has since voluntarily entered rehab and, through her representatives, called the incident “completely inexcusable.” A source close to Spears told Celebrity Intelligence that this was a “wake-up call” and that she is seeking treatment for “co-occurring mental health and substance use disorders.”
Beanie Feldstein is welcoming her first child with her wife, Bonnie-Chance Roberts. The 32-year-old announced the news via Instagram, sharing a series of pictures featuring a pregnant Feldstein in Roberts’ arms, alongside the caption: “Limited Edition Scouse Beanie Baby coming soon!! 🎀🍼.” The couple first met in 2018 during pre-production of the film How to Build a Girl. The Booksmart star said, “you make me happier than i knew was possible. i love you,” in her 2020 engagement post about her soon-to-be wife. They married in May 2023 in a star-studded, summer camp-themed wedding that graced the pages of Vogue. Guests included Ben Platt, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Adam Levine, and Feldstein’s famous older brother, Jonah Hill. In their Vogue interview, the couple called the venue, Cedar Lakes Estate, their “happy place together.”
A car plowed into a crowd in the central German city of Leipzig on Monday afternoon, killing two people and leaving at least another two with “severe” injuries. Witnesses saw what Reuters describes as a “damaged Volkswagen SUV with a person on top of the vehicle.” The car is understood to have left the road in the center of town before accelerating through a pedestrian zone at high speed. The newswire service further cites local reports of eyewitnesses saying they had seen “several bodies reportedly covered with sheets as well as a stabbing.” Police confirmed that there were injuries as a result of a vehicular incident, but were unable to give further details at this stage. It comes after two people were killed in a vehicular ramming in the southwestern city of Mannheim last March. That incident, in turn, followed a similar attack just two weeks earlier on a union march in Munich.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is leaving the embattled reality TV show midway through season 5 production. Leavitt announced her departure on Sunday during her final performance in the Broadway show Chicago. In a video published by TMZ, she shared the news in a cheeky skit as her character, Roxy Hart. “Oh, erm, what is that? Let me see. Whitney Leavitt announces she’s leaving The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,” she read from a piece of paper as the crowd roared at the news. It’s unclear in what capacity Leavitt will appear in the show’s fifth season. The 32-year-old has recently prioritized other opportunities over her commitments to the Hulu show, reaching the semi-finals as a contestant on season 34 of Dancing with the Stars and taking on the role of Hart in February for what was originally meant to be a six-week limited engagement. Her exit comes as the show’s biggest star, Taylor Frankie Paul, dropped out of filming after a video became public in March showing her hurling chairs at her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Production for season 5 was paused amid the crisis and resumed in late April.
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A good pair of work boots is invaluable. However, most feel like they were designed by people who’ve never spent eight hours on a job site. Red Wing Shoes is aiming to change that with its new IronFlex boot line, built from the ground up based on the data of three million workers.
The new line wasn’t designed by a committee. Red Wing took a more proactive approach. First, it leveraged state-of-the-art scanning technology to study exactly how workers walked and where pressure points built up.
Next, Red Wing spoke to the workers themselves, asking how they prefer their boots to fit and feel. The result was a premium work boot with every feature informed by the people who wear them the most.
In fact, the worker-first philosophy shows up in every detail of the boots. The slip-resistant outsole keeps your feet sure-footed on ladders. A high-rebound EVA midsole delivers all-day comfort. The boot’s welted heel provides extra stability on uneven terrain. The roomy cemented forefoot is constructed to bend and flex with you. On rainy days, the IronFlex’s three layers of a moisture-deterrent lining, cushioning foam, and waterproof barrier keep feet dry.
A baseball fan suffered miserably in front of more than 35,000 people after his jumbotron proposal didn’t go according to plan—only for it to then be amplified by the wife of the team’s owner. The Red Sox supporter, known only as Douglas, was in attendance at Fenway Park on Sunday to watch the Houston Astros beat Boston 3–1—but not before his girlfriend, Serah Linn, had already rejected his marriage proposal in front of the packed crowd. Daily Mail reports that Douglas had liaised with officials at Fenway to pull off the stunt, which was recorded by Linda Pizzuti Henry, the wife of billionaire Red Sox owner John Henry. She then posted it on social media with the caption “Quieter reaction on this one..... Congratulations to Serah and Douglas.” The latter part of that message was repeated on the jumbotron moments later, but above the words, Serah was shaking her head and looking uncertain. In the toe-curling clip, Douglas then appears to try to end the awkward moment by going in for a kiss. “She doesn’t seem very happy,” a man can be heard saying in the background of Henry’s recording.
NFL reporter Dianna Russini has a landing spot if she wants it. After leaving The Athletic amid fallout from photos with New England Patriots Coach Mike Vrabel, podcaster Jon Weiner said she has an open invitation to join his outfit whenever she wants. “If Dianna Russini decides one day, three months from now, a year from now, two years from now, that she wants to get back into this game, she has a place right here,” Weiner said on his podcast, Stugotz & Company Friday. He added, “I’m not a journalist, I’m a talk show host. And when my real friends fall on difficult times, I like to support them, talk to them, and be someone who listens.” Page Six released photos of the duo, both married to other people, hugging and holding hands in late March at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona. Russini resigned from her role after the release of these photos, and The Athletic announced it would review her reporting. A few weeks later, images surfaced of the two kissing in a shadowy Tribeca bar in March of 2020. Russini deactivated her social media accounts following the release, and Vrabel said he’s seeking therapy and has had some “difficult conversations” with people he cares about.