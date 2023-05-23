Gap is Suing Kanye West for $2 Million After Failed Collab
BROKEN PROMISES
Gap is suing Kanye West for more than $2 million after the troubled rapper dropped his partnership with the company back in September, according to a new report from TMZ. According to court documents, Gap was sued last year by a company called Art City Center, which owns a building in Los Angeles that Gap leased as a storefront for its Yeezy line, which was created in collaboration with West. Art City Center alleges that Gap made alterations to the property in preparation for the Yeezy store, and is now trying to get the clothing brand to pay them to restore it. Since West dropped the partnership, Gap is trying to get him to foot the bill instead—the $2 million would cover what Gap would owe for the storefront, as well as a little extra for legal fees.