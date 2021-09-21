Anti-Mask GOP Candidate for Michigan Guv Banned From YouTube for Life
‘taking a stand’
Garrett Soldano, a Republican candidate for Michigan governor, says YouTube has banned him—for life. FOX17 reports that Soldano repeatedly disobeyed rules barring posts that refute health authorities. “This is yet another example of Big Tech oligarchs silencing conservative voices,” Soldano said of the ban. “As a grassroots candidate for governor, we rely on platforms to connect with voters and share our message, and our campaign has been targeted repeatedly by liberal social media giants.”
Dr. Farhan Bhatti, a Lansing-based family physician, lauded YouTube for “taking a stand.” Bhatti alleges Soldano has been “stroking the fire against us and endangering the lives of his supporter for political gain.” Soldano, who’s railed against mask mandates, is an anti-lockdown chiropractor aiming to unseat the current governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer, in 2022.