Garry Kasparov on What Will Take Putin Down

It’s no secret what keeps Russian President Vladimir Putin in power. As Russian chess grandmaster Garry Kasparov puts it, “he controls directly, indirectly more money than any other individual in human history.”

Kasparov is one of the great strategists and a longtime critic of Putin, so naturally, we asked him how he thinks the current crisis in Ukraine and Vlad’s stronghold on Russia will end.

In this bonus episode of The New Abnormal, he shares the “moves” he thinks are needed to checkmate Putin once and for all—and how Biden’s presidency is part of the endgame.