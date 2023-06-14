Garth Brooks Breaks Silence After Bar Equality Backlash
‘LITTLE BIT OF A STIR’
Garth Brooks has weighed in on the beer backlash he received after announcing his new Nashville bar was inclusive to all, including the transgender community and “every brand of beer.” Speaking during a Facebook livestream, Brooks said he caused “a little bit of a stir” with the conservative community after announcing his new watering hole, Friends in Low Places Bar & Honky-Tonk, would not accept transphobic people in its establishment. “I get it. Everybody’s got their opinions. But inclusiveness is always going to be me,” Brooks said. “I think diversity is the answer to the problems that are here and the answer to the problems that are coming. So all are welcome. I understand that might not be other people’s opinions, but that’s OK, man. They have their opinions, they have their beliefs. I have mine.” Brooks added a warning: “If you want to come to Friends In Low Places, come in. But come in with love. Come in with tolerance, patience. Come in with an open mind. And if you’re one of those people that just can’t do that, I get it. If you ever are one of those people that want to try it, come. Let’s go have some fun. I don’t know how to explain it any better than that.”